Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.59

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.59 and traded as low as $10.25. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 213,609 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EARN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $136.52 million, a P/E ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.37%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1,137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the period. 43.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.