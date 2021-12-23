EMC Capital Management Sells 10,000 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

EMC Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of EMC Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKW. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

ARKW opened at $123.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.64. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $114.55 and a 1 year high of $191.13.

