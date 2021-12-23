Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) CAO Sells $600,800.00 in Stock

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $600,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ECPG stock opened at $60.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.43. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $60.75.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 269.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 795,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after acquiring an additional 579,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 38.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 195,439 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,422,000 after purchasing an additional 115,522 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,439,000 after purchasing an additional 81,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 33.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 323,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,342,000 after purchasing an additional 81,252 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

