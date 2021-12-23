Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) CAO Sells $600,800.00 in Stock

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $600,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ECPG stock opened at $60.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.43. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $60.75.
Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.
About Encore Capital Group
Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
