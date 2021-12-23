Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) Receives €9.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €9.17 ($10.31).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($11.80) target price on Enel in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.11) price objective on Enel in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group set a €9.20 ($10.34) price objective on Enel in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.25 ($10.39) price objective on Enel in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.20 ($10.34) price objective on Enel in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Enel has a one year low of €4.16 ($4.67) and a one year high of €5.59 ($6.28).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

