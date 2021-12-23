Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

EPAC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerpac Tool Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $28.84.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.24 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $40,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,516,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,374,000 after buying an additional 689,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 253,261 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,221,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,442,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,904,000 after purchasing an additional 172,485 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

