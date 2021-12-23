Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Raised to $106.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.62% from the company’s current price.

ETR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

ETR opened at $109.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. Entergy has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 35,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

