Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Entrada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRDA) shares rose 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.27 and last traded at $17.16. Approximately 2,764 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 259,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

TRDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($9.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($8.91).

Entrada Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicles(TM) to engage intracellular targets. Entrada Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

