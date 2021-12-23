Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPOKY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.08. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $26.22.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

