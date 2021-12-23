Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Equillium in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $25,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 8,092 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $56,724.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,092 shares of company stock valued at $136,045 over the last three months. 32.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Equillium by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 356,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 2nd quarter worth $457,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equillium by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,896,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,017 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equillium by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equillium in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

EQ traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 753 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 11.85. Equillium has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $11.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Equillium will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

