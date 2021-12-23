Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Equillium in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.
In related news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $25,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 8,092 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $56,724.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,092 shares of company stock valued at $136,045 over the last three months. 32.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
EQ traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 753 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 11.85. Equillium has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $11.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.43.
Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Equillium will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Equillium Company Profile
Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.
