Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Position Reduced by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.84.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $88.45 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $56.79 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.41. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.46%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,491,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,641 shares of company stock worth $14,729,008. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

