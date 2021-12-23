Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.17.

In other news, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total value of $1,716,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $4,103,544.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESS opened at $343.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $341.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.25. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.79 and a 1-year high of $357.90.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 121.51%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.