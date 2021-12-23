eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CFO Jeff Whiteside Sells 1,500 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CFO Jeff Whiteside sold 1,500 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $52,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeff Whiteside also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Jeff Whiteside sold 1,200 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $42,012.00.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $35.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.47 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.73. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in eXp World by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,481,000 after acquiring an additional 831,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in eXp World by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,122,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,962,000 after acquiring an additional 75,525 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 248.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,988,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in eXp World by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,161,000 after acquiring an additional 182,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

