Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,036 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,065,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,690 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,050 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPE. Barclays upped their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.97.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $182.42 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.30 and a 1-year high of $191.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $13,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $36,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,040 shares of company stock worth $25,781,111. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

