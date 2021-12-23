Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Insider Acquires $99,450.00 in Stock

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) insider Ruben E. Inofuentes acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FARM stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.23. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 28.99% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $108.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the second quarter worth about $157,000. 56.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

