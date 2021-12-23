Fear NFTs (FEAR) Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last Week

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Fear NFTs coin can now be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear NFTs has a total market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00055612 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,918.30 or 0.08097186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,291.21 or 0.99794012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00073334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00049122 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002668 BTC.

About Fear NFTs

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

