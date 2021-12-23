Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Stock Position Raised by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) by 31.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,352,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates stock opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.97. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $45.08.

