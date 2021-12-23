Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $159,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $172.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $163.38 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.93.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.