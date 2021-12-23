Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $9.30 Million Holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,090 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF accounts for 2.1% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $9,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JPIB opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.22.

