Financial Management Professionals Inc. Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Honeywell International by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $201.84 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.76. The firm has a market cap of $138.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

