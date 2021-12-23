Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases Shares of 505,052 John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 505,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,086,000. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up 6.0% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 47,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 538,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,927,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 57,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,515 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $54.52 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.95 and a one year high of $56.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.26.

