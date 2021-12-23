Financial Management Professionals Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 5.7% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 192.9% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in AbbVie by 12.7% in the third quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 20.1% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 82.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $132.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $133.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.