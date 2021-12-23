Financial Management Professionals Inc. Takes $3.21 Million Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,000. SPDR S&P Retail ETF comprises about 0.7% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 192.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 510.6% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

XRT stock opened at $87.92 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $62.86 and a twelve month high of $104.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.00.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

