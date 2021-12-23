First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) CIO Sells $641,200.00 in Stock

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $63.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.42. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $65.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

