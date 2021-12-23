First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) CIO Sells $641,200.00 in Stock

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $63.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.42. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $65.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.48.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.
First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.
