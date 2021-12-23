Flaharty Asset Management LLC Takes $238,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.04, for a total transaction of $2,240,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $708,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 456,250 shares of company stock worth $141,185,655 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $251.36 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.00. The firm has a market cap of $101.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.31.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

