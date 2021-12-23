FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $320.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.69. 255,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,400. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.78.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

