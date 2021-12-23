Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Bought by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares during the quarter. Flowserve comprises 1.9% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Flowserve worth $14,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the third quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the second quarter worth $160,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the second quarter worth $204,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Flowserve by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

NYSE:FLS opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.08. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.99%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.