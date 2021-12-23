Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Shares Down 6.7%

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS) shares traded down 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 104,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 966,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.09 million and a P/E ratio of -6.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07.

About Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the CÃ´te Nord region of QuÃ©bec.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.