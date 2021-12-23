ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Shares Gap Up to $21.71

Shares of ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.71, but opened at $22.85. ForgeRock shares last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on FORG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.37 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 92,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $2,439,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,256 shares of company stock worth $4,644,185.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $18,927,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $38,930,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $376,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $973,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $5,462,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

