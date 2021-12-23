Fortuna (FOTA) Achieves Market Cap of $265,307.43

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, Fortuna has traded 48.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fortuna has a market cap of $265,307.43 and approximately $157.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fortuna coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io . Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Fortuna Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

