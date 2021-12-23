Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Zachary Nelson Sells 14,063 Shares

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $386,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FRSH stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.94. 1,171,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,492. Freshworks Inc. has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $53.36.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,966,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,076,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,930,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.