Fuse Network (FUSE) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $11.73 million and $567,678.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00057880 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.02 or 0.08041795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,779.76 or 1.00063259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00073918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00053373 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007114 BTC.

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

