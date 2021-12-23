FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Issued By KeyCorp

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hexcel in a research note issued on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $50.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.05.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

In other Hexcel news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at $375,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 17.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 355,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,106,000 after purchasing an additional 53,912 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 32.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 9.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.