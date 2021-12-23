FY2022 Earnings Estimate for General Mills, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Mills in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $3.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.80. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

GIS opened at $65.70 on Thursday. General Mills has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $69.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.