GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,234 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in GAMCO Investors were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 117.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 262,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Investors during the second quarter worth $5,513,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 73.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 85.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. 32.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GBL opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.10. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $29.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $648.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.57.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The closed-end fund reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $75.91 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 96.99% and a net margin of 28.17%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from GAMCO Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. GAMCO Investors’s payout ratio is 5.23%.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

