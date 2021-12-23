GamerCoin Market Cap Reaches $31.19 Million (GHX)

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One GamerCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0888 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges. GamerCoin has a total market cap of $31.19 million and $1.87 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00056278 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.71 or 0.08071324 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,428.23 or 0.99721650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00073725 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00051199 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007236 BTC.

About GamerCoin

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,048,563 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamerCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GamerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

