Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 26.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth $47,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNRC. UBS Group initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.43.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $351.81 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.47 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.23.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

