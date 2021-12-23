Genpact (NYSE:G) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.07

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.07 and last traded at $52.77, with a volume of 2925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.49.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on G shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Get Genpact alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.28.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Genpact by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Genpact by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Genpact by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile (NYSE:G)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.