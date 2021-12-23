Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.65

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.65 and traded as high as $4.98. Glencore shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 16,406 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLCNF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $429.00 price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

