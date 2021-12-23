Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($4.73) Per Share

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will earn ($4.73) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.77). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.42.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $31.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average is $31.14. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The business had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. Global Blood Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 165.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 45,267 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 37.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $230,000.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

