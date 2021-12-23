Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 8,883 shares.The stock last traded at $6.35 and had previously closed at $6.79.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.17.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GB. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 250,313 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 20.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 106.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 57,579 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the third quarter worth about $6,091,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the third quarter worth about $831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

