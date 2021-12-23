Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 8,883 shares.The stock last traded at $6.35 and had previously closed at $6.79.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.17.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)
Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.
