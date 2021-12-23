Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Shares of GMRE opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.40. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 32.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth $66,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.