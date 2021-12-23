Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Upgraded by Northcoast Research to “Buy”

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Northcoast Research currently has $160.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Payments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.18.

Shares of GPN opened at $134.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.25.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

