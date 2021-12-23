Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for 0.4% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSIE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.09. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,345. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $36.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.26.

