Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 1.1% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 266,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,114,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,908,000 after acquiring an additional 256,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $93.88. 340,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,708. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $73.88 and a 1-year high of $94.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.33 and its 200 day moving average is $89.39.

