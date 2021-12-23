Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Graphic Packaging worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $21.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

