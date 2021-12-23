Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Price Tops $0.0271

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market cap of $9.22 million and approximately $877,462.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0271 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00044059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Graphlinq Protocol

Graphlinq Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

