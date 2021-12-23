Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.57

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.57 and traded as low as $18.06. Gray Television shares last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 434 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

