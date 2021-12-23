Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Shares Up 2.7%

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) shot up 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.03 and last traded at $32.91. 1,953 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 380,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.05.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWB. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Great Western Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $109.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.27 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,384,000 after purchasing an additional 156,878 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,687,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,114,000 after buying an additional 296,674 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,274,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,480,000 after buying an additional 311,601 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,830,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,927,000 after acquiring an additional 198,496 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $50,518,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.