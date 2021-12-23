Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.04). Greenlane posted earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.31 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

GNLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

GNLN traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.01. 26,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,703. Greenlane has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60.

In other Greenlane news, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $199,998.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $40,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 559,776 shares of company stock worth $955,659 over the last quarter. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Greenlane by 137.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenlane (GNLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.