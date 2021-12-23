Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Receives $37.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ:GRPN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,924. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Groupon has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.36 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.50%. Groupon’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Groupon will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,592 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 147.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,112 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 53,698 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the third quarter valued at $592,000. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the third quarter valued at $3,203,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 37.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 331,894 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 89,945 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

